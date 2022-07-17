Tips for raising a gifted child

All kids have strengths and there are some kids who are academically gifted, but being super smart has drawbacks that adults should be aware of.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s National Parenting Gifted Children Week. All kids have strengths, and there are some kids who are academically gifted. It seems that learning and studying are pretty easy for them. Being super smart has drawbacks that adults should be aware of.

A misunderstanding about academically gifted children is that they’re smart in all areas and everything is easy for them. Many things might be easier for them, and they may greatly understand particular topics, but not everything. This common misunderstanding can set up smart kids for disappointment.

When academically gifted children aren’t challenged and find schoolwork easy, they can become easily bored. When children are bored, they can appear inattentive, distracted, and disruptive because they talk to others or doodle. Some kids may not turn in their schoolwork or homework because they don’t see the point. It’s not essential to them.

Some academically gifted children will tell you they’re bored at school or don’t like school. As a parent, you must dig deeper and discover what they’re interested in learning about. And then find activities that allow them to explore those areas of interest.