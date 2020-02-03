GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2020 presidential election is attracting scammers hoping to get away with money and personal information that could possibly lead to identity theft. That's according to the Better Business Bureau. The latest BBB report shows scammers are using phony political fundraising calls to trick Americans into "donating" to a presidential candidate.

Here's how the political robocall scam works:

You answer the phone and get a recorded voice on the other side of the line. The recording might even sound like one of the presidential candidates. But, it's not! The recording pressures you to donate money immediately to see your favorite presidential candidate elected. Once you decide to give, you're transferred to a live person who takes your credit card information. At that point, the phony caller makes off with your hard earned money!

The BBB is offering the following tips to avoid robocall scams:

Screen your calls. If a call comes in from a number you don't recognize, don't answer. Even if the number looks familiar, be wary. Check the number on Whitepages.com (a BBB Accredited Business) to see if it's been flagged with a fraud alert.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends three key steps consumers can take to help reduce unwanted calls: Hang up. Block. Report.

Hang up. If you pick up the phone and get a recorded sales pitch, hang up. The call is illegal. Don't speak to them. Don't press a button to supposedly remove your name from a list. (That could result in even more calls.) Hang up. Furthermore, alert your employees that if they see a call that says it's from the IRS or Social Security Administration, don't trust it. Scammers know how to fake the Caller ID information.

For more information on how to avoid, stop, and report robocall scams, click here.