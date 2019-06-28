GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer vacation season is in full swing.

But, before you book your getaway trip or vacation with your children, you need to be aware of scams.

Even though con artists work non-stop year-round, statistics show, most people fall victim to scams over the summer months.

Travel scams are the biggest problem this time of year.

That includes offers claiming extreme discounts, free travel, or dream vacation rentals.

If the offer sounds "too-good-to-be-true," it's probably a mega scam.

"Scammers may call to offer you a free vacation or tell you that you've won a trip in a contest you don't remember entering," said Attorney General Josh Stein. "Be suspicious if you're asked to share personal information or financial data at the outset, and do some research on the company. You can look up the business and owners online to see if they seem legitimate. Check if they have complaints against them with the Better Business Bureau."

The North Carolina Department of Justice is working around the clock to put a stop to travel scams, especially over the summer months.

The first step is raising awareness about the issue across the state.

The DOJ is sending a reminder to travelers to think smart and practice basic safety guidelines for avoiding scams.

"If you're planning a trip on your own or with the help of a travel agency, be diligent about the details," said Attorney General Stein. "Be sure to have any promises from the agency or other vendors in writing, and read all contracts before signing. Always pay with a credit card instead of cash so you can dispute a transaction or get a refund if the company goes out of business. When third parties are involved in your trip, like a hotel that your travel agency has arranged through a coupon or voucher, contact the third party directly to make sure your reservation will be honored."

If you have a complaint about your travel experience or think you may have been the victim of a travel scam, file a consumer complaint with our office's Consumer Protection Division at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.