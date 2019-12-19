GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2020 is right around the corner. But, before the New Year arrives, you might want to consider making a tax-deductible charitable donation to save money. According to the IRS, "you may deduct charitable contributions of money or property made to qualified organizations if you itemize your deductions." Generally, you may deduct up to 50 percent of your adjusted gross income, but 20 percent and 30 percent limitations apply in some cases.

If you're still searching for a qualified charity or nonprofit to beat the end-of-year donation rush, you might want to consider visiting Triad Goodwill. Goodwill's mission is "to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work." The latest Goodwill report shows, nearly 34 million people used mobile and online services to build skills and connect with jobs in their communities, while more than 1.6 million people engaged in face-to-face services with local Goodwill organizations to advance their careers and build financial assets.

When you donate to your local Goodwill, the organization sells the donated items in stores and uses the revenue generated to provide valuable employment training and job placement services for people in your community. Goodwill accepts donations of new and gently-used clothing, accessories, furniture and housewares at donation center locations. Goodwill is also willing to pick up large donations, such as furniture or at least five large bags or boxes of donated goods, for free. To learn more about Triad Goodwill and the donation process, click here.

Donate:

Clothing

Shoes and fashion accessories

Furniture

Housewares and home decor

Collectibles and antiques

Books, music and movies

Household textiles and bedding

Small Appliances

Computers and related accessories

Electronic equipment

Sports equipment

Toys and video games

Flat-panel televisions (working or non-working)

Do Not Donate: