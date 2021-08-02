Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month: What parents need to know

The CDC says nearly 1 in 11 female and 1 in 15 male high school students have experienced physical dating violence in the last year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. The goal is to raise the nation's awareness about teen dating violence and promote safe, healthy relationships.

Teen dating violence is common. It affects millions of teens in the U.S. each year. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 11 female and 1 in 15 male high school students have experienced physical dating violence in the last year. Teen dating violence includes four types of behavior:

Physical violence

Sexual violence

Psychological aggression

Stalking

Statistics show victims of teen dating violence are more likely to experience symptoms of depression and anxiety, or engage in unhealthy behaviors, like using tobacco, drugs, and alcohol. Others might also exhibit harmful behaviors, like lying, stealing, bullying, hitting, or thoughts of suicide.

Teen dating violence is an issue that impacts not only teens, but their parents, teachers, friends and communities as well. The Greensboro Police Department is working to put a stop to teen dating violence by raising awareness and providing the public with educational tools and programs. If you’re a parent, police suggest teaching your teen about self-respect, but also giving them a chance to talk without interruption.

“Listen to your kids,” said Sergeant Dale Nix with the Greensboro Police Department's Family Victims Unit. “Tell them that you care about them, that you support them, that you want to do everything that's best for them. But, don't condemn the relationship. That can backfire. So, just be a good listener. Advise them on what they can do. But. ultimately, it's going to be their decision.”

If you're a parent and think your teen is in an abusive relationship, police suggest telling your teen that you're there to help -- do not judge. If your teen doesn't want to talk with you, help him or her find another trusted person to talk with. Parents are also encouraged to know the warning signs of an unhealthy relationship involving their teen.

"What parents need to look out for is the modification or changing of a child's behavior,” Nix said. “Clothing changes can be utilized to hide or obscure injuries. Grades, also, inevitable always fail when it comes to any sort of abusive relationship because they can't focus on their work.”

Everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence. If you or someone know is experiencing teen dating violence, you can can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). The hotline provides free confidential support 24/7/365. The Greensboro Police Department is offering the following teen dating violence tips for parents:

Warning signs your child may be in an unhealthy relationship: Some of the following changes are just part of being a teenager. But, when these changes happen suddenly, or without explanation, you may have cause for concern:

Sudden changes in clothes or make‐up

Bruises, scratches, burns, or other injuries

Failing grades or dropping out of school activities

Avoiding friends

Difficulty making decisions

Sudden changes in mood or personality, becoming secretive

Changes in eating or sleeping habits, avoiding eye contact, having “crying jags”

Constantly thinking about dating partner

Wearing a beeper at partner’s request and responding immediately when paged

Using drugs or alcohol

Pregnancy – some teenagers believe that having a baby will help make things better; some girls are forced to have sex

Why teens don’t tell you (or their friends) about the violence:

They are afraid you will make them break up

They are embarrassed and ashamed

They are afraid of getting hurt by their partner

They are convinced that it is their fault or that you will blame them or be disappointed

They are confused—they may think this is what dating is all about

They are afraid of losing privileges like being able to stay out late

Teens may be unable to see the abuse:

They have little or no experience with healthy dating relationships

They believe being involved with someone is the most important thing in their life

They confuse jealousy with love

They do not realize they are being abused

They do not think friends and others would believe this is happening

They have lost touch with friends

They know that the abuser acts nice—sometimes

Tips for you, the parent:

It is never too early to teach self‐respect. Ensure your child understands that in a healthy relationship, the partners honor each other’s feelings, and respect boundaries. Supportive partners don’t tell your teenager who to see, what to do, or what to wear: no one has the right to hit or control anyone else.

Give your teenager a chance to talk. Listen quietly to the whole story.

If you suspect that your teenager is already involved with an abusive partner, tell your

teenager that you are there to help, not to judge. If your teenager does not want to talk

with you, help your teenager find another trusted person to talk with.

Focus on your child; do not put down the abusive partner. Point out how unhappy your

teenager seems to be while with this person.

If your teenager tries to break up with an abusive partner, advise that the break be definite and final. Support your teenager’s decision and be ready to help. Get advice from teen dating violence prevention hotlines or teen counselors how to support your child through a relationship break up.

Encourage your child to report the abuse to law enforcement officials. This can help prevent future victims.

Know where to get professional help. Our community has many agencies that can provide your family with the support and resources it needs.

What you can say to your teen: