Tips to help your child fight unhealthy weight gain amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Fitness website Total Shape survey found children gained an average of 8 to 10 pounds since March. The average weight gain for kids in North Carolina was 7.2 pounds.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Children are gaining weight amid the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to a recent survey by fitness website Total Shape. Researchers surveyed more than 5,000 parents on the east coast of America. They found children gained an average of 8 to 10 pounds since March, with 15% of children gaining over 10 pounds.

The survey also found that the average weight gain for children in North Carolina was 7.2 pounds. More than half of parents were concerned about their child’s weight gain, with the majority putting the cause down to a lack of regular exercise and a change in diet. The most popular reason children were not getting enough exercise was by simply not going to school. Typically, children are more active throughout the week in school with regular gym classes, outdoor play and after school clubs and sports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 years should do 1 hour or more of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity daily. That includes activities that make their hearts beat faster, build muscles, and strengthen bones. The CDC offers the following exercise guidelines for school-aged children and adolescents:

Aerobic: Most of the 60 minutes or more per day should be either moderate- or vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity and should include vigorous-intensity physical activity on at least 3 days a week.

Most of the 60 minutes or more per day should be either moderate- or vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity and should include vigorous-intensity physical activity on at least 3 days a week. Muscle-strengthening: As part of their 60 minutes or more of daily physical activity, children and adolescents should include muscle-strengthening physical activity on at least 3 days a week.

As part of their 60 minutes or more of daily physical activity, children and adolescents should include muscle-strengthening physical activity on at least 3 days a week. Bone-strengthening: As part of their 60 minutes or more of daily physical activity, children and adolescents should include bone-strengthening physical activity on at least 3 days a week.

As children head back to school virtually, doctors say, exercising is needed to help promote brain health. That includes improved academic performance, memory, and reduced symptoms of depression.

"Exercising is going to help give them some fun activity and have a goal to work towards,” said Dr. Madison Nation with Carolina Pediatrics of the Triad.” We know that in normal times, it helps decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression. In times like these, whenever the stress level is going to be super high, we absolutely recommend that kids be active in order to try to decrease those symptoms.”

Doctors say exercising is needed to help promote brain health as children head back to school -- virtually. That includes improved academic performance, memory, and reduced symptoms of depression. The CDC offers the following tips to get your child up and moving: @WFMY #Get2It pic.twitter.com/PiqA18dpkT — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) August 21, 2020

For school-aged children, doctors say, exercising can also prevent risk factors for various health conditions. That includes heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. Health experts say parents should allow their children to do any activity they enjoy, as long as the activities are safe and age appropriate.

“I would just encourage families to try to be creative inside of the home,” Nation said. “If you do not have the ability to get out, create a scavenger hunt around the house. If you bring back a hairbrush, you can do 10 jumping jacks. Then, we'll move to the next thing. Things like that to get the child active and encouraged to do some physical activity and also keeping the family safe.”