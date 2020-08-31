National Cholesterol Education Month: Tips to preventing high cholesterol

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 3 American adults has high cholesterol.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — September is National Cholesterol Education Month. The purpose of the annual campaign is to educate the public about cholesterol and best practices for cardiovascular disease prevention.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 3 American adults has high cholesterol. Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in your body and many foods. Your body needs cholesterol to function normally and makes all that you need. But, too much cholesterol can build up in your arteries. After a while, these deposits narrow your arteries, putting you at risk for heart disease and stroke.

Since September is National Cholesterol Education Month, you might want to consider getting your blood cholesterol checked and taking the necessary steps to lower it, if it is high. High cholesterol has no signs or symptoms. The only way to know if you have high cholesterol is to take a simple blood test. The National Cholesterol Education Program (NCEP) recommends adults aged 20 years or older have their cholesterol checked every 5 years.

When it comes to cholesterol, remember: Check, Change and Control. That is: Check your cholesterol levels. It’s key to know your numbers. Change your diet and lifestyle to help improve your levels. Control your cholesterol, with help from your doctor if needed @WFMY #Get2It pic.twitter.com/FoE10M5YSP — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) August 31, 2020

Statistics show too much cholesterol can put you at risk for heart disease and stroke, two leading causes of death in the U.S. You can't control some of the risk factors, such as age, family history, or other health problems. But, health officials say, you can lower your risk for high cholesterol by eating healthy, exercising daily, and no smoking.

The CDC offers the following tips to help prevent high cholesterol:

Make Healthy Eating Choices: Your body makes all of the cholesterol it needs, so you do not need to obtain cholesterol through foods. Eating lots of foods high in saturated fat and trans fat may contribute to high cholesterol and related conditions, such as heart disease. What you can do: Limit foods high in saturated fat. Saturated fats come from animal products (such as cheese, fatty meats, and dairy desserts) and tropical oils (such as palm oil). Foods that are higher in saturated fat may be high in cholesterol. Choose foods that are low in saturated fat, trans fat, sodium (salt), and added sugars. These foods include lean meats; seafood; fat-free or low-fat milk, cheese, and yogurt; whole grains; and fruits and vegetables. Eat foods naturally high in fiber, such as oatmeal and beans (black, pinto, kidney, lima, and others) and unsaturated fats, which can be found in avocado, vegetable oils like olive oil, and nuts). These foods may help prevent and manage high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or "bad") cholesterol and triglycerides while increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL, or "good") cholesterol levels. Learn more about healthy diet and nutrition at CDC's Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity Program website. Find healthy, seasonal recipes at the Million Hearts® Healthy Recipes.

Your body makes all of the cholesterol it needs, so you do not need to obtain cholesterol through foods. Eating lots of foods high in saturated fat and trans fat may contribute to high cholesterol and related conditions, such as heart disease. Maintain A Healthy Weight: Overweight and obesity raise levels of LDL ("bad") cholesterol. Excess body fat affects how your body uses cholesterol and slows down your body's ability to remove LDL cholesterol from your blood. The combination raises your risk of heart disease and stroke. What you can do: To determine whether your weight is in a healthy range, doctors often calculate your body mass index(BMI). If you know your weight and height, you can calculate your BMI at CDC's Assessing Your Weight website. Doctors sometimes also use waist and hip measurements to measure excess body fat. Talk to your doctor about what a healthy weight is for you. Work with your doctor on a food and fitness plan to help you reach or maintain a healthy weight.

Overweight and obesity raise levels of LDL ("bad") cholesterol. Excess body fat affects how your body uses cholesterol and slows down your body's ability to remove LDL cholesterol from your blood. The combination raises your risk of heart disease and stroke. Get Regular Physical Activity: Physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight and lower your cholesterol and blood pressure levels. What you can do: Get active as a family. For adults, the Surgeon General recommends 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking or bicycling, every week. Children and adolescents should get 1 hour of physical activity every day. Make physical activity a part of each day. Take the stairs instead of the elevator, park a little farther away, walk to the store, or do jumping jacks during commercials. Learn more and get more tips at CDC's Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity website.

Physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight and lower your cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Quit Smoking: Smoking damages your blood vessels, speeds up the hardening of the arteries, and greatly increases your risk for heart disease. If you don't smoke, don't start. If you do smoke, quitting will lower your risk for heart disease. What you can do: Talk to your doctor about ways to help you quit. Learn more about tobacco use and ways to quit at CDC's Smoking & Tobacco Use website.

Smoking damages your blood vessels, speeds up the hardening of the arteries, and greatly increases your risk for heart disease. If you don't smoke, don't start. If you do smoke, quitting will lower your risk for heart disease. Limit Alcohol: Too much alcohol can raise cholesterol levels and the levels of triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood. What you can do: Avoid drinking too much alcohol. Men should have no more than two drinks per day, and women should have no more than one. Learn more at CDC's Alcohol and Public Health website.

Too much alcohol can raise cholesterol levels and the levels of triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood.