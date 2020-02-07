Fireworks safety tips for the Fourth of July holiday

Statistics show fireworks start over 19,000 fires and send more than 9,000 people to the Emergency Room each year in the U.S.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cities and towns across the nation are canceling Fourth of July celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many Americans plan on celebrating the holiday with at-home fireworks.

Even though attending a professional fireworks show may not be possible this year, the National Fire Protection Association says, consumer fireworks are still dangerous. Statistics show fireworks start over 19,000 fires and send more than 9,000 people to the Emergency Room each year in the U.S.

Fire officials are encouraging the public to ditch the fireworks and use safer alternatives.

National Fire Protection Association provides the following ideas to get into the patriotic spirit, without fireworks:

Use glow sticks, they glow in the dark and are a safe alternative to a sparkler. Fun for all ages.

Loud and proud. Noise makers are sure to make a statement. They can be found at local party supply stores or make your own.

Outdoor movie night. Set up a screen and projector. Don't forget the bugspray!

Red, white and blue silly string is fun for all ages.

Make a patriotic craft with the family.

Throw a birthday party for the USA, and don't forget the cake.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission offers the following fireworks facts:

More than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks annually.

Burns account for 44% of the 9,100 injuries treated in emergency rooms seen in the month around July 4.

Half of the fireworks injuries seen at emergency rooms were extremities: hand, finger, or leg. One-third were to the eye or other parts of the head.

Children ages 10–14 had the highest rate of fireworks injury, with more than one-third (36%) of the victims of fireworks injuries under age 15.

Sparklers account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries.

The National Safety Council offers the following fireworks safety tips: