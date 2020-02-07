Fireworks safety tips for the Fourth of July holiday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cities and towns across the nation are canceling Fourth of July celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many Americans plan on celebrating the holiday with at-home fireworks.
Even though attending a professional fireworks show may not be possible this year, the National Fire Protection Association says, consumer fireworks are still dangerous. Statistics show fireworks start over 19,000 fires and send more than 9,000 people to the Emergency Room each year in the U.S.
Fire officials are encouraging the public to ditch the fireworks and use safer alternatives.
National Fire Protection Association provides the following ideas to get into the patriotic spirit, without fireworks:
- Use glow sticks, they glow in the dark and are a safe alternative to a sparkler. Fun for all ages.
- Loud and proud. Noise makers are sure to make a statement. They can be found at local party supply stores or make your own.
- Outdoor movie night. Set up a screen and projector. Don't forget the bugspray!
- Red, white and blue silly string is fun for all ages.
- Make a patriotic craft with the family.
- Throw a birthday party for the USA, and don't forget the cake.
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission offers the following fireworks facts:
- More than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks annually.
- Burns account for 44% of the 9,100 injuries treated in emergency rooms seen in the month around July 4.
- Half of the fireworks injuries seen at emergency rooms were extremities: hand, finger, or leg. One-third were to the eye or other parts of the head.
- Children ages 10–14 had the highest rate of fireworks injury, with more than one-third (36%) of the victims of fireworks injuries under age 15.
- Sparklers account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries.
The National Safety Council offers the following fireworks safety tips:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light them indoors
- Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire
- Never use illegal fireworks