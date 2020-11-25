Holiday Travel: What to know before you go

GREENSBORO, N.C. — AAA projects 50 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving. That includes 1.46 million travelers in North Carolina. Those reported numbers, however, could be even lower due to rising COVID-19 infections, quarantine restrictions, and travel notices.
Those who decide to travel are likely to drive shorter distances and reduce the number of days they're away. For that reason and more, road trips are the dominant form of travel this Thanksgiving. The highest volume of traffic will be Wednesday afternoon.
Although traffic volume is expected to be less than in years’ past, travelers in major urban areas will experience increased delays at popular bottlenecks, up to 30% above normal pandemic congestion levels
“AAA acknowledges that the decision to travel is a personal one,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “The CDC says staying home is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19. For those who still decide to travel, we urge you to take every precaution possible to protect yourself and others.”
Those who decide to hit the road for the holiday will find cheaper gas prices than last year. On average, US gas prices are nearly 50 cents lower than last Thanksgiving. The national average was ($2.11) per gallon on Thursday. Thanksgiving gas prices haven’t been that low since 2015. North Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $1.96 per gallon – 44 cents cheaper than last year.
“We've talked about Thanksgiving travel for many years at AAA, but we've never had to talk about traveling during a pandemic,” said Wright. “We're telling people not just to pack an emergency kit, like you always should for every road trip, but make sure you bring extra masks. Make sure you have your hand sanitizer and disinfectant. If you are taking those extra masks, please don't hang them in your rearview mirror. That can be a hazard.”
What to Know Before You Go:
- Plan Ahead. Check with state and local authorities where you are, along your route, and at your planned destination to learn about local circumstances and any restrictions that may be in place.
- Follow Public Health Guidance. Consistent use of face masks combined with social distancing (at least 6 feet) and regular handwashing are the best ways to lower your risk of contracting COVID-19. Be sure to pack face masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and a thermometer to help protect and monitor your health. Also pack water and extra snacks to reduce the need to stop along your trip.
- Verify Before You Go. Call ahead to minimize any last minute surprises.
- Hotels. Prior to any hotel stay, call ahead to ensure your hotel is open and ask what precautions they are taking to protect guests. Ask about social distancing protocols like capacity reductions in common spaces, hotel staff requirements to wear masks at all times and if all amenities are available, like restaurant dining. For added peace of mind, visit AAA.com/Travel to search AAA Diamond-rated properties that earned AAA’s Best of Housekeeping Awards.
- Car Rentals. If renting a car, ask what has been done to clean the vehicle. Hertz, for example, has introduced Hertz Gold Standard Clean, an enhanced vehicle disinfectant and sanitization process. For extra peace of mind, use disinfecting wipes to wipe down door handles, steering wheels, shifters and control panels.
- Helpful AAA Resources. Visit AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map for the latest state and local travel restrictions.