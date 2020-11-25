Holiday Travel: What to know before you go

Those who decide to travel are likely to drive shorter distances and reduce the number of days they're away.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — AAA projects 50 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving. That includes 1.46 million travelers in North Carolina. Those reported numbers, however, could be even lower due to rising COVID-19 infections, quarantine restrictions, and travel notices.

Those who decide to travel are likely to drive shorter distances and reduce the number of days they're away. For that reason and more, road trips are the dominant form of travel this Thanksgiving. The highest volume of traffic will be Wednesday afternoon.

Although traffic volume is expected to be less than in years’ past, travelers in major urban areas will experience increased delays at popular bottlenecks, up to 30% above normal pandemic congestion levels

“AAA acknowledges that the decision to travel is a personal one,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “The CDC says staying home is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19. For those who still decide to travel, we urge you to take every precaution possible to protect yourself and others.”

Those who decide to hit the road for the holiday will find cheaper gas prices than last year. On average, US gas prices are nearly 50 cents lower than last Thanksgiving. The national average was ($2.11) per gallon on Thursday. Thanksgiving gas prices haven’t been that low since 2015. North Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $1.96 per gallon – 44 cents cheaper than last year.

“We've talked about Thanksgiving travel for many years at AAA, but we've never had to talk about traveling during a pandemic,” said Wright. “We're telling people not just to pack an emergency kit, like you always should for every road trip, but make sure you bring extra masks. Make sure you have your hand sanitizer and disinfectant. If you are taking those extra masks, please don't hang them in your rearview mirror. That can be a hazard.”

What to Know Before You Go: