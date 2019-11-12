GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since Old Man Winter is right around the corner, you might want to consider preparing your car for snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The last thing anyone wants to deal with is a broken-down vehicle, especially in frigid temps.
“As the cold weather begins to sweep across the country, the Better Business Bureau offers tips for people to safely prepare for another winter,” said Paula Fleming, spokesperson for BBB. “People can save a few dollars by winterizing their vehicle before the harshest weather takes hold.”
The BBB offers the following checklist to help winterize a vehicle:
- Replace or refill all fluids. The number one way to ensure your car is ready for winter is to check your fluid levels. This includes the coolant, oil and washer fluid. Your coolant must have the correct antifreeze/water levels to prevent any fluid from freezing in your radiator.
- Inspect or switch your tires. Make sure to check that your tires have good tire pressure and they are not worn down.
- Check your battery. Your battery can lose power in the winter due to the cold temperatures and oil can thicken making it difficult for your vehicle to turn over. Have your battery checked.
- Protect your car inside and out from ice and salt. Dirt and salt can have huge impacts on your car's paint job and floors.
- To protect your car's paint, apply a fresh coat of wax before winter comes. Washing your car regularly can undermine the effects of dirt and salt and deter rust from forming on your car.
- Pick up floor mats if you don't already own some to protect your car's carpet and floorboards.
- Freezing temperatures can also cause water that has gotten into door and trunk locks to freeze and lock you out of your vehicle. Lubricate the locks before they freeze or use an antifreeze product to unlock them.