GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since Old Man Winter is right around the corner, you might want to consider preparing your car for snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The last thing anyone wants to deal with is a broken-down vehicle, especially in frigid temps.

“As the cold weather begins to sweep across the country, the Better Business Bureau offers tips for people to safely prepare for another winter,” said Paula Fleming, spokesperson for BBB. “People can save a few dollars by winterizing their vehicle before the harshest weather takes hold.”

The BBB offers the following checklist to help winterize a vehicle: