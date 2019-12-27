GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday season comes with an overwhelming amount of trash. That's includes wrapping paper, bows, wreaths, used Christmas trees, champagne bottles, piles of large packaging boxes, and much more. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Americans throw away 25-percent more trash during the holiday season. That's about one-million extra tons of waste each week.

Since holiday trash is inevitable, state and local law enforcement agencies are sending a reminder to the public to avoid placing certain items on the curb. That includes any sort of item that might attract thieves or home burglars, such as big television and computer boxes. If you want to avoid falling victim this holiday season, law enforcement officers recommend keeping the boxes inside of the house as long as possible. Before placing the boxes in the trash, you might want to consider breaking the boxes down or cutting them up into small pieces.

According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, Americans discard about 11-billion worth of packing materials and 15-million Christmas trees over the holidays. Tori Carle is the Waste Reduction Supervisor for the City of Greensboro. She says Greensboro residents cannot recycle Christmas trees, but they do have another environmental-friendly option.

"Residents can compost their Christmas trees," said Carle. "They just need to put them out of the curb on their regular garbage day. They will be collected as yard waste and made into mulch or compost for gardens. Trees taller than 5 ft. have to be cut in half and all decorations, lights, tinsel, tree stands, and etc. must be removed.

When it comes to all of those decorative ribbons, The National Environmental Education Foundation says, Americans toss out enough ribbons to wrap around the planet. There are several steps you can take to either reduce the amounts of holiday trash or get rid of holiday waste in a environmental-friendly way.

The NEEF offers the following holiday reduction tips:

Give a gift that needs no packaging—an experience! Offer to take friends or family on a trip to a public land, or offer to pay the entrance fee for a national, state, or local park you know they would enjoy.

Each year, an estimated 2.6 billion holiday cards are sold in the US, or enough to fill a football field 10 stories high. Instead of a traditional card, consider an e-card or a telephone call to friends and family.

When shopping for holiday foods, decorations, and gifts, use reusable shopping bags. These can be stronger than traditional single-use bags, protecting your purchases and reducing the amount of paper and plastic distributed by vendors.

For an eye-catching gift tag, cut off the front of any holiday cards you received in the previous year. The card's decorative front will spruce up your gift, and you can write the recipient's name on the blank side.

Save on gift wrap by reusing intact pieces from the previous year, or by opting for a more durable material that you can use again and again, such as a cloth bag.

Once it's time to pack up the decorations, set aside your Christmas tree for recycling. Many areas collect trees in the first few weeks after Christmas to be mulched and used for water conservation and weed control.

The City of Greensboro offers the following tips to get rid of holiday waste: