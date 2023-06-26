Transitioning to living on your own: How to help recent high school grads

As much as you'd like to think it'll be a smooth transition, there could be a few hiccups.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many high school graduates are headed to dorms or apartments for either college or work. And as much as you'd like to think it'll be a smooth transition, there could be a few hiccups, like an unsanitary living environment, which could damper your initial excitement.

People often tend to get emotionally reactive to situations they don't like. It's best to control emotions before addressing the issue because talking when feeling strong emotions can make situations worse. Instead, it would be more helpful if parents listened to how their kids think and helped them process their feelings. This would involve active listening and reflecting on their emotions.

The next step would be to ask questions to get your child to think through the extent of the problem and possible solutions. Helping them verbalize what they'd like to happen gives them practice before talking to a manager about the issues.

Some parents may want to handle the situation with management. My suggestion would be to model to your child the best way to manage emotions, ask questions, and seek resolutions in a collaborative approach. Remember that your child will learn more by watching you than you telling them what to do.