Trapped in a lie? Why you should come clean

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Recently, an ultramarathon runner, Joasia Zakrzewski, who placed third in the GB Ultras, admitted that she got a little help by getting a car ride for about 2.5 miles.

Coming clean can be hard, but it's precisely what Zakrzewski did.

Zakrzewski said that a friend drove her to the next checkpoint after getting lost and having pain in her leg. She said she tried to tell officials the situation, but they didn't give her a chance to explain. And she accepted third place instead of being heard.

If you're caught up in the moment and feel weird about lying, you might not do the right thing. After some time, when you have time to think, and guilt sets in, you tend to come clean.

Many judgmental people won't forgive, but you can't let other people's judgment of you stop you from doing the right thing. Many times, fear of the fallout prevents people from correcting mistakes. Do the right thing regardless of others' opinions.

