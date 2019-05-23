GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you plan on taking a Memorial Day trip, you're not alone.

Nearly 43 million Americans will kick off the unofficial start of summer with a vacation over the long holiday weekend.

In North Carolina, AAA says, an estimated 1,300,000 people will go on a getaway trip.

That's a 3.6 percent increase from last year.

"Americans are eagerly anticipating the start of summer, and expensive gas prices won't keep them home this Memorial Day weekend," said Paula Twidale, vice president, AAA Travel. "Consumer spending remains strong, helped by solid job and income growth. Families continue to prioritize spending their disposable incomes on travel, and near-record numbers of them are looking forward to doing just that for Memorial Day."

The vast majority of travelers will use a vehicle to get to their destination, while others take to the skies.

North Carolina's gas price average earlier this week was $2.62 compared to $2.80 last year.

"While gas prices have been up and down across the Carolinas, they are shaping up to be around 15-to-20 cents cheaper than last Memorial Day weekend, so we expect many Carolinians to hit the road to celebrate the long weekend," said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. "For those of you getting behind the wheel, please practice safety by obeying traffic safety laws, putting away all distractions and focusing your attention on the road."

If you plan on hitting the road, make sure you pack your patience.

AAA predicts drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion on Thursday and Friday in the late afternoon as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.

Travel experts say delays on major roads will most likely be more than three times longer than normal.

Right now, State and local law enforcement agencies are urging all motorist to practice safe driving and follow the road laws over the holiday season.

Over 2018 Memorial Day weekend, there were 3,462 reported crashes in North Carolina, resulting in 17 fatalities.

Statistics show teen and inexperienced drivers are most at risk of fatal car accidents.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the "100 Deadliest Days."

It's the period when teen traffic deaths historically rise from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Last year, there were 10,609 teen related collisions resulting in 31 fatalities across the state.

State and local law enforcement officers are also reminding motorist to make sure check their vehicles before heading out on a road trip.

AAA is already preparing to rescue more than 353,000 motorists at the roadside over the long holiday weekend for car troubles, such as dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.

For those reasons, you might also want to consider being prepared for emergencies with a mobile phone and car charger, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a basic toolkit, and drinking water and snacks for all passengers.