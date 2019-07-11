GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad Business Journal keeps us updated every week on the business news happening around your community.

This week they stopped by the Good Morning Show to talk about new eats and new jobs.

A new restaurant will open in downtown Greensboro soon, Centric Brands is hoping to expand and add jobs at their new Greensboro location and the city of High Point is also making a play for new manufacturing jobs.

Click the video above for more details and be sure to visit the Triad Business Journal's website for business news all the time.

