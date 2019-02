Lots of business deals across the triad these days, so if you're not "in the know" we have you covered!

This week John Joyce breaks down:

The Roy Caroll's purchase of the long watched property at Hobbs and Friendly.

The city of High Point is being considered for an industrial development site.

Triad Stage is getting new management as co-founders Rich Whittington and Preston Lane step down after 18 seasons.

