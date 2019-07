GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready to turn your finances around! Kingdom Vision Life Center in Greensboro is hosting Debt Cancelation: Financial Literacy Workshop tomorrow, July 14th.

This workshop will feature the best selling author Rory Douglas, who is aiming to help our community reach our financial goals.

This is a free event that looks to help our community to build wealth. The event begins at 10:30 at Kingdom Vision Life Center.