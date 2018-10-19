GREENSBORO, N.C. -- What do you get when you add churches providing community support to partnerships with local schools? You get a win-win and a positive solution to an area-wide problem.

Two of the Triad pastors who are developing this concept in Greensboro talked about their church and school partnership with Guilford County Schools on the Good Morning Show.

Bishop Adrian Starks from World Victory says their goal is to address the needs of students to make sure every child receives a quality education and job skills.

"We've realized that the school is ever in need of support and that's what we believe the church is poised to do. We believe there are two churches for every school in our city and in our district and we see it as an opportunity to help in any way that they need."

The group called City Help of the Triad will host a training with the Adopt-A-School initiative on Thursday, October 25, 2018 to help volunteers gain an understanding of the program and their school-based mentoring tools to help youth.

Pastor Reginald Holiday from Bethany Fellowship says they need as many volunteers as possible.

"We would love for the business community to join our churches and anybody who is concerned about our young people," said Holiday. "Our young people deserve quality mentors and the schools need our support. The teachers are ecstatic about the help that will come in and help them get things done in the classroom. So we're really looking forward to helping transform our schools."

Starks says he's seen the program work in other cities and he's confident it will work here.

"We've seen it work very successfully in Dallas, Oklahoma City and Tulsa and we are daring to believe it will work in Guilford County as well," said Starks. "There are children in our area who are in need of coats and food and those kinds of things are imperative in order to academic success."

The benefits of the Adopt-A-School Initiative include:

• It provides a structured pathway between our local schools, our churches, and community supporters.

• The students and teachers gain academic support and other resources that help all students at Title 1 schools succeed.

• The support to our schools guarantee greater community success.

If you would like to get involved, plan to attend a meeting at Westover Church in Greensboro on Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration is $75 and includes training materials and lunch.

Visit ChurchAdoptASchool.org/Greensboro for more information or click here to register.

