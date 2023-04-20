What was mentioned on the Good Morning Show

Fresh Food Giveaways and other community led events in the triad, mentioned on the Good Morning show at 6am on April 20th

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission Meeting

The Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission will meet tonight under a new format. The commission, which meets monthly on the third Thursday, will use the new format every other month.

The first forum takes place from 6-8 pm Thursday, April 20, at Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Rd.

This forum will discuss GCJAC’s mission and how it benefits the community. Greensboro Police Chief John W. Thompson will participate and explain how the department uses a community engagement tool to better understand the public’s perceptions of safety and the City police department. Read more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Surveys.

Following a standard GCJAC meeting in May, the June program will be a community forum that considers best practices for involvement in minor traffic incidents. Forums will be held in various locations throughout Greensboro.

GCS Hiring Fair

Guilford County Schools is still on the search for “Our Next Educator.” Today, April 20 school administrators and representatives from the Human Resources Recruitment Office will be at the Greensboro Coliseum answering questions and hiring for current and future teaching positions as well as all other licensed positions.

Positions are available across all grade levels and signing bonuses of up to $20,000 are available for applicants who meet certain qualifications. Interested applicants with a college degree are encouraged to attend and learn more about how to start a career in education.

The job fair is from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Fieldhouse of the Greensboro Coliseum complex. Registration is encouraged. Interested participants can register here.

Prom Pop Up Shop

Camille's Closet and Theos Threads continues it's free prom attire pop up shop tonight. The shop will have dresses, dress pants and shirts, and accessories like shoes, purses, jewelry, and ties.

The event will be located at Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd.

It shop will open again tonight, April 20 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

No registration is required to shop.

If you want to help make a teen's prom dreams come true, GYC is accepting donations. Camille's Closet/Theo's Threads also has an Amazon wish list where you can buy heels, ties, and purses for the organization. On their website, you can also find the locations to donate your old prom attire if it fits within the guidelines.

Donation Guidelines:

Items donated must be purchased in 2018 or later and follow the guidelines below.

All items must be:

free of stains, snags, rips, and tears

in good working condition

include all accents such as beading, laces, buckles, and snaps.

Prom Wear

We are in need of plus-sized dresses and gowns, and big and tall dress shirts and pants.

Accessories

Jewelry clasps and backs must be in working condition.

Purse zippers, snaps, and clasps must close.

Items that are tarnished, discolored, or that do not meet these guidelines will not be accepted.

Fresh Food Give Away

You have a chance to get fresh free food in Greensboro today. The group Safer City Greensboro is bringing its fresh mobile market to the Renaissance Shopping Plaza. The group works with the city to address underlying problems that can contribute to crime, like food insecurity. It'll distribute free food to anyone in need between 2:30 and 3:30 p-m. There will be similar giveaways on the third thursday of each month.

The Salvation Army Friendly Meal

The Salvation Army of Greensboro's April Friendly Meal to the CommunityThe Salvation Army of Greensboro continues to offer Friendly Meals for our local communities in Greensboro, NC! The most recent Friendly Meals occurred in March, 2023, where we successfully served 200 meals to families and individuals. Our next Family Meal is scheduled for this Thursday. The event will be held from 5-7 PM at 1001 Freeman Mill Rd. Greensboro. These meals will be first-come, first-serve up to 200 people.

Food 2 Families

WFMY News 2's mission is to connect communities and change lives. One way we've been executing that mission is with our annual Food 2 Families campaign which started in November 1992.

WFMY News 2 continues its Food 2 Families tradition by partnering with Well-Spring Retirement Community and The Shoe Market to host a food drive to benefit the Greensboro Urban Ministry. On Saturday, April 22, we'd like you to bring donations to any of the 16 participating Food Lion locations, 7 participating Harris Teeter locations, and 2 participating Neighborhood Walmart stores in Guilford County.

Your donations will help to stock the shelves of the Greensboro Urban Ministry Food Pantry. The pantry distributes groceries to hundreds of local households each month. Every donation helps. If you can't attend the food drive, you can donate money to the Greensboro Urban Ministry by clicking here.

Items most needed:

Sweet Peas

Green beans

Tomatoes

Canned fruit

Apple Sauce

Rice

Dry beans

Canned meat

Ramen noodles

Pasta

Canned soup

Oatmeal

Pasta sauce

Peanut butter

Boxed macaroni & cheese

Infant formula

Diapers

*No glass containers please

Participating Locations:

Harris Teeter

701 Francis King Street

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

5710 Gate City Blvd

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

401 Pisgah Church Rd.

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

4010 Battleground Avenue

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

3330 West Friendly Avenue

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

1605 New Garden Road

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

2639 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC

Neighborhood Walmart

3605 West Gate City Boulevard

Greensboro, NC

Neighborhood Walmart

1050 Alamance Church Road

Greensboro, NC

Neighborhood Walmart

5611 West Friendly Avenue

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

2208 Golden Gate Drive

Greensboro

Food Lion

2316 East Market Street

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

1911 Coliseum Boulevard

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

1023 Alamance Church Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

1316 Lees Chapel Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

3228 Randleman Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

120 West Meadowview Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

4634 Hicone Road- Unit H

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

2217 Fleming Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

4548 US Highway 220

Summerfield, NC

Food Lion

4653 West Market Street

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

6307 Burlington Road

Sedalia, NC

Food Lion

4620 Woody Mill Road - Suite A

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

3503 Groometown Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

118 West Main Street

Jamestown, NC

Food Lion

4709 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC

