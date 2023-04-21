The Good Morning Show: Community events in the Triad

All the events and resources mentioned on the Good Morning Show at 6 a.m. today from job fairs to recycling.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Greensboro Spring Recycle Rodeo

The City of Greensboro holds a Recycle Rodeo from 9 am to 2 pm, Saturday, April 22, at Guilford Elementary School, 920 Stage Coach Trail. This free event is open to all Greensboro and Guilford County residents.

Items to Bring

Paper for shredding – Sensitive documents only, five-box limit per vehicle

Household Hazardous Waste – Batteries, paints, cleaners, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, and similar items

Electronic waste – Phones, computers, hard drives, monitors, and televisions

Styrofoam – Foam from packaging, egg cartons, takeout containers, cups, coolers, or plates. Must be free of tape or labels.

Items will be recycled and properly and safely disposed. There is a five-box limit for shredding sensitive documents and shredding is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The City’s recycling education team will provide information about recycling and waste reduction.

To determine if a household hazardous-waste or electronic item will be accepted, use the Waste Wizard in the GSO Collects app. Residents may find links to the app and other features at www.greensboro-nc.gov/recycling.

Forsyth County Detention Center Job Fair

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) will hold two (2) job fairs to recruit Detention Officers on April 21st and April 22nd. The job fair is on Friday, April 21st, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 22nd, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center (FCLEDC) at 201 N. Church Street.

FCSO Recruiters will be available at the FCLEDC to answer questions about the roles and responsibilities of Detention Officers. The Detention Officer career provides individuals with career ladder advancement, County benefits, paid time off, and bilingual pay. No prior experience in law enforcement or the military is required for this job. The Detention Officer career is a vital position that requires individuals to be skilled in professionalism, effective communication skills, and the ability to remain calm under stress.

To meet the minimum qualifications for certification, candidates must have a high school diploma or GED, be a US citizen or naturalized, and have no felony commissions or convictions.

For more information about the Detention Officer Career opportunities at the FCLEDC, visit gofcsonc.org or our Facebook page at @gofcsonc.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office helping teens find jobs

School lets out soon and law enforcement officials say they are trying to make sure teens stay busy.

That's why the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wants to help teens find summer jobs. To help, it's partnering with businesses in the county to help teens stay away from crime.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said after visiting a local high school, students told him that having a job during the summer helps them. He networked with multiple businesses in the area including the Winston-Salem Dash and YMCA that wants to hire teens.

GuilfordWorks 'Police Chief's 500 Jobs initiative.

Program details

The jobs initiative runs from June 5 through August 18. Once enrolled, young adults are assigned to a career advisor who introduces them to employers and helps them apply for as many positions as necessary until they are hired.

Participants must:

Complete a minimum of five career-readiness workshops during the employment term.

Abide by all rules and regulations for their appointed tasks.

Be supervised only by fully trained and qualified staff.

Not participate in any activity for which they have not been fully trained.

Success Fest

Young adults can learn more about the summer jobs program and meet some of the participating employers at GuilfordWorks' upcoming Success Fest.

Event details

April 22 (Saturday)

12 to 4 p.m.

Greensboro Cultural Center (200 N. Davie St., Greensboro)

Bring your resume and dress to impress

Register here

Cone Health lifeguard certification class

Cone Health will hold a lifeguard certification class. The class will allow participants to qualify for many lifeguard positions.

The traditional job of summer for many young people was heavily impacted by the pandemic. Last year, nearly one-third of pools nationwide had reduced hours or were even closed due to a shortage of lifeguards. Lifeguards work at public and private pools throughout the area.

The City of Greensboro pays $15.95 an hour for lifeguards.

High Point Parks and Recreation pays up to 18.50 an hour depending on the position.

The City of Burlington Parks and Recreation Department pays $12.50-$14 an hour.

Lifeguards become certified by taking a course ensuring they have the skills needed for this potentially life-saving work. Cone Health is offering a 4-day long certification class. It runs May 10-13. Students must be 16 years old. A swimming test must be completed before the class. The cost of the class is $250.

The certification class will be held at Cone Health MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway.