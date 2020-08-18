'My son would have turned 16 today!' Triad father pays tribute to son with the #RockingforJustin sneaker drive

A Guilford County father is combining his son's love for Jordans and community in two sneaker donation drives in Greensboro and Charlotte

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County father is honoring his son, who was killed in a car crash this summer by combining the four simple things he loved the most.

"He loved sports, he loved his family, he loved the community and sneakers," J.L. Porter said.

Porter's 15-year-old son, Justin, was a rising junior at Eastern Guilford High School. The outgoing, fun-loving young man loved to play basketball. He played on an AAU team in Greensboro and even earlier in middle school.

Justin Porter was killed in a car crash on I-40/I-85 near N.C. Highway 61 in Guilford County over the summer. Porter and three of his high school classmates were killed in the crash.

His love for the community and sneakers, especially Jordans, led to an outpouring of tributes on social media.

Family, friends, even strangers got #RockingforJustin trending as they shared posts wearing their Jordans and other sneakers in Porter's memory.

Porter's father told WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain that's where the idea to hold a sneaker drive for the community began.

"He was into giving back to the community, which is always something I tried to instill in him to make sure he is doing what is right as a young man by setting an example," J.L. Porter said.

Justin Porter would have turned 16 years old on Tuesday. His family is paying tribute to him this weekend through two sneaker donation drives Saturday at locations in Greensboro and Charlotte.

Each donation will assist in providing quality sneakers to under-served youth in those communities through the Motivational Foundation and Grind Academy Basketball organization.

You can donate to the #RockingforJustin sneaker drive in person at DTLR located in the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at the DTLR store located at 3250 Wilkinson Blvd. in Charlotte from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.