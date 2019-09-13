GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Public school educators are dipping into their own pockets.

According to The Economic Policy Institute, teachers in the U.S. spend at least $459 on classroom supplies every year.

Statistics also show an overwhelming majority of educators will not be reimbursed for what they spend on supplies over the school year.

Triad Goodwill is showing support for Guilford County educators in a major way.

Triad Goodwill partnered with the Guilford Education Alliance for an in-store school supply drive for the month of September.

The goal is to restock the Teacher Supply Warehouse with much-needed school supplies.

"We know there is a big rush in the community to donate school supplies prior to the first day of school," said Teresa Smith, Director of Marketing at Triad Goodwill. "But, we wanted to give back and ensure that the Teacher Supply Warehouse was well stocked into September and beyond for those teachers who needed additional supplies for their classrooms."

The Teacher Supply Warehouse offers Guilford County Schools educators new and gently used classroom supplies at no cost.

GCS educators can also shop at the Warehouse up to four times a year.

The School Supply Drive will be held at all Triad Goodwill retail store locations in Guilford County.

Customers are encouraged to shop for school supplies and donate the items in-store for the Teacher Supply Warehouse.

After receiving a paid sticker, customers will be able to place the purchased school supplies in the donation bin.

Customers are also welcome to donate school supplies that were not purchased at Triad Goodwill in the bins located at each store.

Some items that are in high demand at the Teacher Supply Warehouse include, 2-pocket folders, glue sticks, colored pencils, crayons, markers, No. 2 pencils, hand sanitizer, facial tissue, scissors, and more.