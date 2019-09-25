GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is one of the most touching moments you will ever experience. Hundreds of children, survivors, and supporters holding up a red, white or gold lantern to raise awareness about blood cancers.

You can join hundreds of Triad families as they Light the Night, Saturday, October 5, 2019.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Triad Light The Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients every day.

On October 5th, fundraising teams will hold up a red lantern to show support, a white lantern, if they are a patient or survivor or a gold lantern in memory of a loved one who is gone too soon.

Light The Night Walk 2018!

Lanterns held high with pride, they'll walk together around Country Park in Greensboro.

Light The Night Walk 2018!

It's not too late to get involved and bring light to the darkness of cancer. The LLS Triad Light The Night Walk is Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Country Park.

You can form a team, register, or donate by clicking here.