"The whole side of my face drooped!" Learn how to spot a stroke F.A.S.T.

Emergency room visits are down during the COVID-19 pandemic as people steer clear from hospitals. But doctor's warn not getting help could be dangerous or deadly

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Health screenings, doctor's office and emergency room visits are all down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Heart Association says people are staying away from hospitals because they think they'll contract the virus, but that can have dangerous or even deadly consequences.

"Strokes are still happening and it is absolutely critical that people call 9-1-1 when they experience stroke warning signs," said Sarah Fedele, the Triad chapter's Director of Marketing and Communications. "Even with COVID-19 concerns, the emergency rooms are safe for stroke patients and when a stroke occurs, time lost equals brain lost."

The non-profit is getting the word out during Stroke Awareness Month to always get help when you need it!

Keith Davis said his stroke happened fast. The Triad business owner suffered a Transient Ischemic Attack or what doctors call at TIA or mini-stroke.

He was 40, fit and healthy! In fact, the endurance athlete took part in a 40-mile run and was training for an iron man competition the week before it happened. Then one day at work he started feeling dizzy and light-headed. Davis says his condition got worse from there.

"The right side of my face and my eye had just kind of fallen and so one eye was looking in this direction and the other was looking in this direction," said Davis. "I was very cross-eyed and that was the paralysis. This whole side of my face had drooped."

Davis was seeing double but didn't know he had a hole in his heart and needed surgery to close it.

"If you feel something is wrong, have it checked out. Again, I had no indication that I should be looking or aware of a stroke. I just knew something was wrong."

Unlike most at risk for stroke, Davis does not smoke, or have high blood pressure. An athlete since childhood, he says he was in great shape and surprised to have a stroke.

Blurred vision and face drooping is not normal. If you have those symptoms you should get help right away.

F – for face drooping, A - for arm weakness, S - for speech difficulty, and T - for time to call 9-1-1.

The American Heart Association is leading the F.A.S.T detection effort.

You might see the large four foot red letters at different businesses in Forsyth County as the group works to increase awareness about stroke.