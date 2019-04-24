GREENSBORO, N.C. — You might think heart disease and heart failure only impacts men, but a Triad mom is living proof, women are at risk too.

Kristen Wingeier is sharing her story of survival so that all women understand the risks, the warning signs and when to get help.

Wingeier is a survivor; beating heart failure and two risky open-heart surgeries.

Cardiovascular disease claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined. In fact, stroke and heart attack kill women about every 80 seconds.

The American Heart Association says women, in general, are more at risk of heart disease but are mostly unaware of their risk. Often, the organization says, women think of heart disease as an "old man's disease."

Wingeier is ready to tackle that deadly stereotype.

"They think older men with heart problems," said Wingeier. "Heart disease is a big thing for women, it can come at any age. You can be 18, you can be 70, you can be born with heart problems and a female."

Her journey began after becoming a mom 15 years ago when her pregnancy stressed her heart.

Doctors diagnosed her with post-partum cardiomyopathy. Years went by and she put off another set of warning signs something was wrong.

"I started feeling sick but I kind of just put it off. It was a head cold, chest cold stuff like that and I ended up in the hospital," she said.

Initially, doctors thought Kristen had a gluten allergy, but when her shortness of breath continued she got help. She says listening to her body saved her life.

"I would not be here today. Twenty-four thousand a day heart rhythms were just messing up the heart. I went into cardiogenic shock, basically, my heart was like I'm out of here and they were like you need a transplant."

Four months later, Wingeier can now keep up with her 15-year-old son, Jacob. She says her children are her reason for fighting every day.

"They need their mom and I just wasn't ready to give up on life yet."

She offers this advice.

"Listen to yourself, listen to your body and act when you notice something."

The good news more women are becoming aware of their risks through the American Heart Association's programs geared to helping educate women about heart disease. Plus, 80% of heart attacks and strokes can be prevented by simple lifestyle changes, when diagnosed.

You can hear more of Kristen Wingeier's powerful story and support other heart disease survivors on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Guilford Go Red For Women Luncheon. It begins at Noon at Noah's of High Point.

You can register or donate by clicking here.

WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain is the emcee.