HIGH POINT, NC -- Before November 11th was Veterans Day, it was Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War I. This year marks the centennial of the end of the First World War and two Triad museums are coming together to honor our state's history in the war.

The Greensboro Historical Museum and High Point Museum are joining together to ring bells in unison with other volunteers across our state to commemorate the 100th anniversary. This goes back to when bells rang on November 11, 1918 to celebrate the end of the world. They are looking for volunteers, loval history groups, churches and anyone who wants to get involved to come ring bells 21 times at 11 a.m. on Sunday. If you're interested, call Teresa Loflin at the High Point Museum (336-883-3022).

The High Point Museum is hosting a traveling exhibit from the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. It opens on October 30th and will close on December 2nd. The exhibit features information and artifacts to tell the story of soldiers overseas and here at home. It features uniforms, weapons and gear from soldiers as well as items from those involved in the war effort, such as Red Cross nurses.

Three different programs are also planned at High Point's museum including a presentation on "The Great War" on Thursday, November 10 at 11 a.m. On Veterans Day you can go to the museum to make a "bell of peace" and a red poppy and learn why these symbols are associated with the holiday. On Wednesday, November 14th at 10 a.m. a program will focus on High Point's role in World War One.

