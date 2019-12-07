GREENSBORO, N.C. — As a community, we rally behind and support our children!

Here's one more way that you can do that. Educators, leaders, community members, and parents will come together next week to better support students with disabilities.

Guilford County Schools and UNCG are teaming up to host a free event to help those who work closely with students with disabilities.

The Exceptional Children's Summer Institute will take place July 16-18 on the campus of UNCG. This free conference, sponsored by UNCG and the Exceptional Children's department of Guilford County Schools, is open to the public. More than 550 participants have already registered, though registration is not required.

From unlocking the dyslexic brain to dealing with social anxiety in children, the conference will address topics that pertain to teaching and parenting students with disabilities. In Guilford County Schools, more than 10,000 students are served by the Exceptional Children's department.

The institute will take place from July 16-18 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the campus of UNCG. Parking is free in the Oakland Deck, near the school of education.

Click here for more information about the workshops available. Some courses require advanced registration.