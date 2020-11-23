'I can sleep later, I want to be great now' Triad track star races to her future!

18-year-old Zariyah Black is a student-athlete at Eastern Guilford but her name is well-known across the nation as one of track’s brightest, up-and-coming stars

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad track star, who is ranked #1 in three hurdling events in North Carolina and #4 in the nation, is sharing a big announcement about her future plans.

Zariyah Black is a student-athlete at Eastern Guilford High School. She learned at an early age that hard work and determination would take her even further both in her sport and in life.

"People would ask me, why am I up at 4 a.m. going to practice, why am I going outside at 4 in the morning running and training, said Black. "I want to be the best, so I have to do what 90 percent of people won't do. I can sleep later, I want to be great now," she said.

The 18-year-old high school senior is well-known across the nation as one of her sport's brightest, up-and-coming stars.

"In the last year I became NC #1 in all the hurdle events except the 400 hurdles and then I also became US #4 in the 60 meter hurdles out of everybody in the United States which is great," said Black.

It wasn't until she ran an event in 13.8 seconds, her personal best that all the recruits came calling.

"I have been getting a couple of offers," said Black. "I got 13 full-ride offers and now I'll be going to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities," said Black. "The coach has trained a lot of great athletes and I know together we'll work together and he'll give me that extra push I need."

Black thanks her mom and her entire support system but says she counted on her faith to always push her through adversity right to the top.

"I remember always being told I probably wouldn't make it in this sport and there were times when people said I should go back to gymnastics. But as soon as you set your mind to it, no one can take it away from you," she said. "I wouldn't be anything without God and I thank Him when I fail and when I succeed because He keeps me going," Black added.

The track all-star is heading 17 hours away to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities after graduating from Eastern Guilford this spring. And she's shooting for the 2024 Olympics! Black hopes to make the team and take a medal in any of the hurdling events.