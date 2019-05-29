GREENSBORO, N.C. — For a person suffering from celiac disease, delicious food like cupcakes and pizza can come at a cost.

Celiac can cause serious damage to the small intestine when gluten is ingested causing painful stomach aches and even migraines.

Right now, there is no treatment and no cure, but as a Triad woman explains, there is a healthy way to live through it.

Tracy Gaskins cooks 95% of her meals at home. She has to be careful of what she eats since gluten causes her days of pain.

"It's the stuff that people don't want to talk about," said Gaskins. "Reflux is a common one, but also having an urgent need to go to the bathroom, diarrhea," listed Gaskins.

Gaskins and her young daughter Emmie were diagnosed 10 years ago. She's made several life changes to keep from getting sick.

"With celiac, the only way you can treat it is with dietary changes and that's through removing gluten from your diet," explained Gaskins.

She uses almond flour instead of wheat, barley, and rye. Avocado and coconut oil replaces the typical cooking sprays and she invests a lot of time into meal prep.

You won't see a whole lot of soy sauce or salad dressing in the fridge. And in the pantry no wheat-based bread or pasta, cakes, cookies or chips.

Gaskins says navigating what you can and cannot eat is always a challenge

"If it's gluten-free, it's healthy for me, is what I thought and then I realized all that stuff was triggering other issues," said Gaskins.

She says reading the labels is key to living with celiac. Gaskins says gluten-free is not the same as celiac safe.

"At first I was overwhelmed and I ate everything gluten-free, but I ended up triggering some other autoimmune stuff," said Gaskins.

She gained 40 pounds at first, worsening her symptoms while eating all the wrong foods. Then she took control of her diet, lost the weight and started a website to help others.

"I help them find answers to common questions about celiac. Where do they start when they get diagnosed? What do they change in their kitchen? What places are safe to go out to eat?"

Gaskins walks people through those questions, using her own experience as the guide. And while she's had to make huge life changes, she's grateful for her diagnoses, since it's estimated more than 80% of cases go undetected.

"Eighty-three percent of people are undiagnosed who have celiac disease," said Gaskins. "It is uncomfortable to experience and its uncomfortable to discuss which is part of why it's so misdiagnosed."

More than 3 million Americans suffer from celiac disease and there might be even more out there because so many cases go undetected.

Gaskins says if you're feeling off or that something isn't right, you should get tested. It can be as simple as a blood test. And if you do have celiac, know that you can live a full and happy life with some small life changes.

Gaskins is a Certified Health and Wellness Coach. She's also the CEO of Healthy Happy Momzy. If you have questions about celiac, you can reach out to her by emailing mycoach@healthyhappymomzy.com or click here.