GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are thousands of entrepreneurs out there who have the perfect money making business idea but they don't know how to put it into motion or perhaps they're afraid to take the next step.

WFMY News 2's Money Expert Ja'Net Adams says you should never let fear or resources hold you back.

"So many people are sitting on a great business idea, but have not moved on it because they think they don't have enough money. The average business can be started with $500 or less, but you have to know where to start," said Adams, who wrote the book The Money Attractor.

Adams shared free resources to help entrepreneurs in each level of business.

1. Beginner:

"Take advantage of the free resources that are around you. There are organizations around you with the sole purpose of helping you start a business and grow your business."

These organizations have free business classes and business mentors who provide their services for free.

Here are two places to contact:

GTCC Small Business Center

1451 S Elm-Eugene St #1201, Greensboro, NC 27406

Forsyth Tech Small Business Center

525 Vine St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Director: Allan Younger

2. Intermediate Business Owner:

"Maybe you have been in business for a couple of years, but need resources to get you to the next level. You don't have to pay a business strategist thousands of dollars to get the answers you need. You can sit down with professionals for free that will help you get the certifications you need as well as funding," said Adams.

Adams provided these two Triad resources:

NC Small Business and Technology Development Center

1451 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406

Access Center For Equity and Success

486 Patterson Ave, Suite 241, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Director: Hasani Mitchell

3. Advanced Business Owners:

"Owners that have been in business full time for years can increase your business without spending thousands of dollars through effective networking. Networking can bring in multi-figure business deals and great new business relationships," said Adams.

Adams points to a business that has been beneficial in making business connections. The Venture Cafe meets every Thursday.

Venture Cafe

486 Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Director: Karen Barnes

"These are multiple free resources that can help you start your business and grow it for decades to come," said Adams.

You can get more money tips from Ja'Net online by clicking here.