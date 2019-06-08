WHITSETT, N.C. — If you love a bargain and you want to find a unique item, you should give consignment shopping a try.

Sandy Brim owns Hearth & Home Consignments in Whitsett. She says you never know what's hanging from the ceiling.

"We have had some unique items come through the shop, in particular, the pirate ship chandelier that you see above you," said Brim. "It might not sell rapidly but it will sell. It's eclectic and it's certainly a conversation piece."

At consignment shops, you will not only find one of a kind gems, but you can save anywhere from 50% to 75% off on retail items. Not to mention, the feeling you get when you finally find that piece you've been looking for.

"Very often the feedback is, 'I can remember sitting on my grandmother's lap and looking at this piece or that piece' or something similar to it and when they have been looking for something for a very long time and find it here that's really rewarding," said Brim.

Furniture, jewelry, books, you would be surprised at the things you can find at a consignment shop and Brim says you could even end up owning a piece of history.