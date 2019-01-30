Violent acts of hatred plague our nation. Jussie Smollet, an actor on the hit TV show "Empire" was attacked Tuesday. The Chicago police said Smollet was walking downtown when two men approached him shouting homophobic slurs then hit him in the face and poured some chemical substance on him. They also wrapped a rope around his neck. Police are investigating the attack as a racially motivated crime.

According to the American Psychological Association, hate crimes result as an extreme form of prejudice. But, what's interesting is that for some assailants, it isn't hate that drives them. It's ignorance, fear or anger.

Some people commit hate crime violence because of deep seated feelings of rage, insecurity, jealousy, resentment. They believe that if they eradicate what they feel powerfully against then it'll rid them of their internal angst.

To help minimize hate crimes, you have to speak up and speak out against hate. This means showing compassion and be kind to everyone. Get your own prejudices and stereotypes in check because once a hate crime happens it's easy to condemn all people who are part of a particular group.

