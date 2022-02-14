Body language expert Blanca Cobb breaks down how body language can show love on this holiday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Tom Jones sings, “Love is in the air.” Perfect lyrics for today – Valentine’s Day. Besides romantic music, we think of chocolate, love, and hearts. But did you know that you can express your love and affection through your body language for your special someone?

When you see your partner stop whatever you’re doing, look them right in the eye with a big smile, flash your eyebrows and greet them.

The welcome you give your partner sets the stage for your interaction and conversation. Those types of welcomes make your partner feel special and important. You’ll be amazed at their response.

I say to let your fingers do the talking.

You can be sensual with your fingers. When you walk by your partner, let your fingers slide from their shoulder to their hand.

Or, you can let your fingers slide down their back. You can caress their cheek.

Use different pressures to your touch to send playful messages to your partner.

Ever heard of the cliché, “Eyes are the window to the soul.” Let me tweak this cliché for romance and say that eyes can heighten passion.

The way you look at your partner as if they’re the only one can increase the romance and passion. Look in their eyes, then their lips as you bite your bottom lip. After you kiss, look into their eyes. Look at them playfully from across the room.

Show your love and passion by the way you look at them. And then watch out.

