GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hurricane season officially started June 1, as heavy rains pounded the Triad. Turns out, that string of wet weather was related to a tropical air mass over the Gulf. Along the North Carolina coast, seas were calm.

Is it true North Carolina can have significant hurricanes in the month of June?

Chilton explained it's true, strong hurricanes can and have hit North Carolina in the month of June.

Since the mid-1800s when record keeping began for North Carolina, 413 hurricanes have hit the state. Of them, 28 were in the month of June, while 148 occurred in the month of September, which is statistically the month with the most hurricane activity.

Two of the strongest June hurricanes to hit North Carolina were both category twos. "Hurricane One" hit in 1945, and "Hurricane Arthur" hit in 2014.

Most early-season storms develop in the Caribbean and usually affect the Gulf Coast, rather than the Atlantic. The reason, primarily, is the direction of the currents. In the early months, because of the water temperature, the currents tend to rotate toward the Gulf. By September and October, the water has warmed up enough for ideal hurricane conditions.

Yes, North Carolina can have significant hurricanes in the month of June, though they are more common later in the season.

