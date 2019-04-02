GREENSBORO, N.C. — VERIFY QUESTION

Retailers often tout Super Bowl week as the "Black Friday" or "Cyber Monday" for televisions. You're seeing so any ads and so many options, from cable to Roku to Netflix, you name it.

A Good Morning Show viewer saw a deal he thought might be too good to be true and asked Meghann Mollerus to VERIFY.

"Hi, Meghann, it's Bob. I'm up in Bethany, NC. I've been noticing on Facebook several advertisements for devices that allow you to cut your cable -- no more satellite -- and they'll get you all the channels you want, up to 100 in HD. I'm wondering if these devices are real or if it's just a hoax. Thank you!"

VERIFY SOURCE

Lechelle Yates - agent for the Better Business Bureau

Kent Meeker - chief IT engineer for Sterile Link, Inc.

VERIFY PROCESS

The link viewer Bob sent Meghann is from a website called World Globe Magazine on TechRadical.com. She clicked on it, and the page read, "URL not found." She then tried typing it into Google, and that brought up a different URL -- DailyReady.com. That link did not work either.

She did find one link that worked -- GetLiveWaveAntenna.com -- seemingly this product's direct website. It claims you can get dozens of free channels with the purchase of a Live Wave antenna. Meghann called the customer service number and sat on the line, and her e-mail Friday morning went unreturned as of Monday.

Tech expert Kent Meeker said he had never heard of the product.

Better Business Bureau agent Lechelle Yates said LiveWave's parent company is called Swell eComm Enterprises. That company is not BBB-accredited and has an F rating for failing to respond to 19 complaints. Most complaints allege the company did not deliver the products, yet none of the products mention LiveWave -- yet.

Yates pointed out the Livewave website's clause, guaranteeing the product comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. That guarantee states the company will exchange the product if the customer is not satisfied. It does not state customers can get a refund.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

We could not verify the legitimacy of the LiveWave service. Always, do your research and read reviews when selecting a television service.

Bottom line, always order online products with a credit card -- not a debit card -- so you can dispute the charge, if you don't receive the product.

Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Send a selfie video to Meghann Mollerus:

Facebook: Meghann Mollerus News

E-mail: Mmollerus@wfmy.com

Twitter: @MeghannMollerus