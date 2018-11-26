VERIFY QUESTION

Let's roll (or fly) right into this VERIFY inquiry from Good Morning Show viewer Barbara Pellegrino Lamanna:

"Can you VERIFY the road rules for the Birds?"

By Birds, Lamanna means bird scooters. WFMY News 2 has been reporting on these controversial devices for months now, ever since the company dropped them off in Greensboro and Winston-Salem this summer. Bird gave no warning, received no permission and seemingly gave cities no time to establish rules. Since then, both cities banned the scooters.

Last Tuesday, the Greensboro City Council reinstated them with an ordinance. Bird must apply for a $500 permit and pay $50 for each scooter.

Back to Lamanna's original question about Bird scooter rules. Per Bird's website, rules include:

Age 18+ with a valid driver's license

One rider per scooter

Wearing a helmet (Bird promotes free helmets, including shipping, to all active riders who request them via the Bird app)

No riding on sidewalks (unless local law requires or allows); instead, ride in bike lanes close to the right curb

Park close to the curb, facing the street, near designated bike or scooter parking areas; never block the right of way, walkways, driveways or fire hydrants

Bird cannot enforce its rules without the cities' help. The new Greensboro ordinance has all of these same rules with a few modifications. It strongly encourages helmets but does not require them. If users park on sidewalks, they have to leave at least a six-feet-wide clear pathway for pedestrians.

Bird has until mid-December to apply for the permit, and the City Council has to approve it, before the scooters can return to Greensboro streets.

Bird has road rules similar to those of bicycles, but those rules rely on cities to enforce.

