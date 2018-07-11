VERIFY QUESTION

It's the first week in November in North Carolina, and our seven-day forecast contains near-30-degree lows by the weekend. These temperatures have us wondering -- when could we see our first snow?

VERIFY SOURCE

Eric Chilton - Good Morning Show Meteorologist

VERIFY PROCESS

Chilton said the earliest flakes on North Carolina record fell November 1, 1954. The earliest snowfall was .80" November 9, 1968.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Chilton's prediction is that North Carolina will have its first snowfall in early January, though historically it has happened in November.

Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Reach out to Meghann Mollerus:

Facebook: Meghann Mollerus News

E-mail: Mmollerus@wfmy.com

Twitter: @MeghannMollerus

© 2018 WFMY