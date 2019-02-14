GREENSBORO, N.C. — VERIFY QUESTION

Do you indulge in the savory goodness of the Valentine's Day treats? Don't feel so guilty -- chocolate, as long as it's dark chocolate, is good for you...right?

We VERIFY the old myth to see if it "crumbles" down to fact or fiction.

VERIFY SOURCE

Thomas Vagt - lead dietitian at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

VERIFY PROCESS

Vagt said dietary questions about sweets are common this time of year.

"I'd say dark chocolate is a healthy alternative to regular chocolate, simply because of the antioxidants in dark chocolate -- such has the polyphenols -- stuff that helps our bodies heal themselves."

As far as serving size, Vagt recommends no more than one or two ounces a day because of the high-fat and calorie content associated with chocolate.

If you don't care for dark chocolate, he suggests you get antioxidants from dark green vegetables, blueberries, strawberries or general healthy foods.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Yes, dark chocolate is "healthy" in moderation.

