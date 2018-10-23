The congressional and council races differ by county, but come November 6 all North Carolina registered voters will see the same six measures on their ballots -- constitutional amendments.

On the surface, one of those amendments seems relatively simple -- an amendment to strengthen victims' rights and make North Carolina among the dozens of states that already adopted similar Marsy's Laws.

To VERIFY what Marsy's Law aims to do and to verify whether a recent advertisement promoting it is truthful, we consulted the following sources:

Marsy's Law promises to strengthen crime victims' rights. But, North Carolina already has a crime victims' bill of rights that has been on the books since 1995. It gives victims the rights to be informed about and present at proceedings related to the person accused. They can execute those rights by signing up for the automated victim assistance and notification system (NC SAVAN). The existing law also gives them a right to be informed about the suspect's escape, release or pardon from prison. And, it gives them rights to restitution.

Marsy's Law proponents want to amend those rights to expand the types of crimes that require victims' services, including property crime and juvenile crimes. The proposed amendment also would give victims the right to learn how the criminal justice system works and services available, like counseling. Marsy's Law also adds an enforcement provision that requires the rights be enforced by lawmakers and district attorneys.

Guilford County assistant district attorney Steve Cole said his office has not taken a formal position on Marsy's Law, but he is proud his team already goes above and beyond to ensure victims' rights. And, he emphasized, his office will comply with any new provisions to protect those rights in the future.

North Carolina voters have seen a broadcast advertisement circulating the TV airwaves urging voters to vote yes on Marsy's Law. The Marsy's Law for NC organization first released it September 27. The ad insinuates a woman had not been notified her attacker was out of prison. We can VERIFY there is nothing factually incorrect about this ad, because it does not assert any claims.

The Legislative Fiscal Research Division estimates Marsy's Law could cost the state between $8.8 million and $11.2 million a year, as district attorneys must provide victims' services in more cases while already understaffed. The current governor's crime commission grant would not be enough to fund those services past 2021. Democracy for NC argues Marsy's Law does not specify how to pay for its additional requirements. On the contrary, Marsy's Law for NC argues there would be little to no cost, as courts already have the technology in place to implement the additional requirements.

In conclusion, we can VERIFY North Carolina already has a victims' rights law. Marsy's Law supporters want to strengthen and enforce it. Proponents and opponents disagree on how to pay for it. And, if you are a registered North Carolina voter, you will see Marsy's Law on your ballot.

