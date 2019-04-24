GREENSBORO, N.C. — The National Weather Service continues to investigate damage from severe storms that moved through the Triad on Friday, April 19.

So far, it has confirmed at least 10 tornadoes touched down in North Carolina.

VERIFY QUESTION

Interestingly, the Friday weather did not bring a lot of hail. The hail threat was much lower than that of wind, flooding and tornadoes.

Is it true not all severe storms produce hail? If so, why?

VERIFY SOURCE

WFMY News 2 Meteorologist Terran Kirksey

VERIFY PROCESS

Kirksey explained two main ingredients for severe weather are instability and wind shear, which is the change of wind direction and speed with height (of the storm).

"If instability isn't all that high, the thunderstorms aren't as tall. When instability is high, the storms are taller. The taller the storm, then the higher the chance of it producing hail since more of the storm is above the freezing level," he said.

Hail is frozen precipitation and thus cannot form unless the atmosphere is freezing. Temperatures drop with height in the atmosphere.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Yes, it is true not all severe storms produce hail.

