VERIFY: NC wedding receptions supposed to have Phase 2 capacity limits

Invited to a wedding reception soon? Know the COVID-19 capacity rules and expectations before you RSVP.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic was the ultimate wedding crasher for spring and summer nuptials, and fall brides are walking down the aisle toward their perfect day with a big bouquet of unknowns.

VERIFY QUESTION

What are the rules for North Carolina weddings during COVID-19 and Phase 2 restrictions?

VERIFY SOURCES

Kelly Connor -- communications manager with NC Department of Health and Human Services

Mimi McGinn -- Triad-based wedding coordinator

VERIFY PROCESS

NC DHHS communications representative Kelly Connor pointed to Governor Roy Cooper's Phase 2 executive order (151), extended for a third time through at least September 11, 2020. It caps mass gatherings at 25 people outside and 10 people inside.

Wedding ceremonies are exempt from the mass gathering limits, but receptions must comply. Connor explained the capacity rule applies, regardless of whether the venue -- like a restaurant -- is allowed to be open under Phase 2.

Triad-based wedding coordinator Mimi McGinn said, "Many of my couples have wanted to go ahead and get married, adhering to the capacities restrictions and planning a larger gathering on an anniversary date."

Are some venues trying to find ways to get around the rules?

McGinn said, "I have not participated in any gatherings that were outside of the guidelines. I understand that some venues will allow larger outside gatherings when a religious service is planned. So, there might be a vow renewal at the reception in order to have no capacity restriction."

However, she said most couples are adhering to the rules and keeping their guests' health top of mind.

"Couples have been very concerned with keeping their loved ones safe. They have decided to get married and adjust their budget to add professional streaming services and a finished video."

If you're an engaged couple wanting to get married during the pandemic, McGinn suggests you:

Take out wedding insurance, especially during these uncertain times

Understand all the details of your contract

Cancel all vendors as soon as you know plans have changed

Put an alert on your calendar at least two weeks before a full refund deadline, so you don't forget

Are venues required to refund the couple, should the couple cancel due to the pandemic?

"It depends on what the venue contract states," McGinn warned. "Every venue I have worked with has been gracious and understanding. Everyone has wanted to be as flexible as possible and make dreams come true under unusual circumstances."

McGinn also has had to adapt, coordinating vendors in the planning process but foregoing her own presence at the actual event.

Is it the new wedding etiquette for the couple to supply a mask to each guest? "Yes, particularly if they are requiring it. I have been supplying masks for all vendors and coordinators who might need them and who are participating in any part of the wedding weekend. I have supplied gloves, as necessary."

North Carolina's mask mandate remains in effect under the extended Phase 2, and it requires mask use (with some health- or age-related exceptions) indoors and outside where where social distancing is not possible.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Yes, wedding receptions have capacity restrictions under Phase 2 and can have no more than 25 people outside or 10 people inside at one time. Enforcement is up to local law enforcement agencies. DHHS reminds you to call the non-emergency line -- not 911 -- if you feel you need to report a violation.

