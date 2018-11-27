VERIFY QUESTION

This question goes to the dogs. If you haven't already taken out your Thanksgiving trash, you probably have turkey remains lying among discarded potatoes and pie.

What if your dog got a hold of your leftover turkey or turkey bones? Could he or she get sick?

The American Kennel Club says plain turkey isn't toxic to dogs. In fact, it is an ingredient in a lot of dog food and is rich in protein. That said, people rarely cook turkey plain. It is doused in butter and herbs, which can cause indigestion or pancreatitis in dogs.

Turkey bones are a "no go." Both sources explain poultry bones -- turkey, ham, chicken -- and even beef bones are brittle. They can cause mouth injuries, chipped teeth, choking, constipation and rectal bleeding. They also can pierce stomach and intestinal linings.

The safety of rawhides depends on a dog's digestion, so consider your dog's chewing habits and health and opt for a higher-quality chew. If you want to be on the safe side, avoid them and consider a large nylon or rubber chew toy bone or milk bone, instead.

You can sneak your dog the occasional bite of turkey (unless it is doused in seasoning), but avoid all animal bones and be cautious with rawhides.

