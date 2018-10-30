VERIFY QUESTION

Trick or treat! But only if you're a kid? The day before Halloween, our VERIFY team received an interesting inquiry:

Ivy Morgan asked, "Are there any Halloween rules in North Carolina for teenagers?

Yes, there are trick-or-treating rules for teenagers in Apex or Holly Springs, NC. In Apex's town ordinance, section 14 states, "No person over 12 years of age shall engage in the practice of trick-or-treating at any time." Also, no child is supposed to trick-or-treat after 9 p.m.

Holly Springs' resolution is a little more flexible. It advises no one younger than 13 should trick-or-treat. But, young adults 13 or older who want to trick or treat can do so -- as long as they don't wear masks.

The cities of Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Burlington do not have age restrictions for trick-or-treating. But, they encourage good behavior -- no vandalism. Burlington does suggest trick-or-treaters finish up by 9 p.m.

Each city has its own trick-or-treating rules. Triad-area teenagers, regardless of age, should be able to enjoy join in on the neighborhood Halloween fun.

