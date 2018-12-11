VERIFY QUESTION

As we honor our heroes and celebrate the freedom they protect, the VERIFY center is answering commonly-asked questions about Veterans Day.

1) What is the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day?

Veterans Day is a day to celebrate and thank all veterans who served (or are serving currently) honorably in the military, in war or in peace. It is intended to show living veterans appreciation for their service in protecting national security.

Memorial Day remembers military members who died in service to their country. It especially honors those who died in battle or from battle wounds. So, it is appropriate to say, "Happy Veterans Day," but it is generally disrespectful to say, "Happy Memorial Day."

2) On what day of the week is Veterans Day observed?

It is officially November 11, regardless of the day of the week it falls. Usually, if the holiday falls on a weekend, the federal government closes the following Monday. There is no legal requirement to close schools for this holiday.

2) What is the correct spelling of the holiday?

Veterans Day is spelled with no apostrophe, before or after the s. The VA explains Veterans Day does not belong to veterans. Rather, it is a day to honor all veterans.

