October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. While there is a lot of good information about domestic violence resources circulating this month, there is also potentially dangerous misinformation floating around online.

A viral post from a man named Austin Pepper has been shared more than 920,000 times. It shows a picture of a woman with a black dot on her hand. The text reads, "If a woman ever opens her hand to you and shows you a black dot in its center, she is a victim of domestic violence and she desperately needs help -- right now. She can't say anything, and she can't let on because her abuser is near and watching her like a hawk."

Help, Incorporated - domestic violence resource center in Rockingham County

Executive director Angie Boles does not formally endorse the Black Dot Campaign. Someone started this idea in 2015 to encourage victims to tell someone if they need help.

"My concern is safety. The Black Dot Campaign information is out for everyone, including perpetrators. Professionals have not been trained on the Campaign, either," Boles emphasized.

Instead, she asks anyone who is approached by someone experiencing domestic violence to get the person in contact with a reputable victim service agency. A list of North Carolina organizations is on the NC Council for Woman and Youth Involvement website. The National Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-799-7233.

The Black Dot Campaign is not a recognized cry for help. Spread information about legitimate resources, instead.

