From a hurricane to a tropical storm to fall temperatures...and all the fluctuating temperatures in between...October has been a wild weather month. The inconsistent trends have been especially hard on North Carolina farmers.

So, when will the Triad-area see its first frost? Earlier than you might expect.

Good Morning Show meteorologist Eric Chilton

The NOAA map of average first frost temperatures show the state divided into color-coordinated sections. Northwest North Carolina, in the pink, freezes first -- usually before October 15. The purple section freezes next, now through October 21. The Triad area, in blue, usually frosts between October 21 and October 31.

Courtesy: NOAA

Chilton's seven-day forecast aligns almost perfectly with that projected average. He is watching a potential frost this coming Monday, October 22. Keep in mind, he said, that though the ground temperature could be above freezing, the air above could be cold enough for frost to form.

The Triad typically has its first frost late October. The current forecast is on track to bring the average first frost within the week.

