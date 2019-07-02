GREENSBORO, N.C. — VERIFY QUESTION

It's often a taxing but important topic -- taxes. Good Morning Show viewer Angie Graves from Winston-Salem wrote:

"I know the deadline for W2s to be mailed out is by January 31. My tax preparer is holding my taxes for submission because of the 1095. We don't have it yet! Why aren't the 1095s sent out just as swiftly as W2s? Can a tax provider hold my submission?"

VERIFY SOURCE

Kevin Robinson - accountant and owner of Robinson Tax and Accounting Services (Colfax)

VERIFY PROCESS

Robinson explained there are three types of form 1095s. The 1095-c is employer-offered health insurance coverage. The 1095-b is individual insurance coverage. The 1095-a is marketplace health insurance coverage.

The IRS extended the deadline for companies to send out the 1095s, and the new deadline is March 4. Robinson believes the extension was most likely to give the Applicable Large Employers (ALEs) extra time to comply with the Form 1095 reporting requirements.

So, does Gravely have to wait until March 4 to file her taxes? She shouldn't. Robinson suggested she try to obtain the form online.

Can Gravely's tax preparer hold her taxes for submission until she submits the 1095? Yes, but Robinson said she most likely could show proof of her health insurance card and that it was valid for all of 2018.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

The 1095s are late due to an IRS extension. You can download online or show your prepare other proof of insurance coverage.





Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Submit a selfie video of the question to Meghann Mollerus via:

Facebook: Meghann Mollerus News

Twitter: @MeghannMollerus

E-mail: Mmollerus@wfmy.com