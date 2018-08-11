VERIFY QUESTION

The 2018 Midterm elections are in the books, yet some voters still have questions about what appeared and did not appear on their ballots.

Good Morning Show viewer Angela Pinnix wrote on Facebook:

"(Kathy) Manning was not on all of the ballots. When people...went out to vote...I'm hearing different names were on some ballots."

Why did registered North Carolina voters have different candidates on their ballots?

VERIFY SOURCE

North Carolina General Assembly

North Carolina Board of Elections

VERIFY PROCESS

All North Carolina voters vote on the president (in a presidential year), the governor (in a gubernatorial year), the two U.S. Senators from NC (if they are up for reelection), constitutional amendments and statewide taxes. The rest of the ballot is specific to where the voter lives and pays taxes -- his or her city, county and district.

Each voter is in three districts -- one of the 120 state house districts, one of the 50 state senate districts and one of the 13 U.S. congressional districts. Incumbent Rep. Ted Budd (R) and his challenger Kathy Manning (D) ran for the 13th congressional district seat. Viewer Angela did not see them on her ballot, because she does not live in district 13.

In the 2020 election, voters' congressional districts could change. In 2016, the legislature redrew congressional map after judges declared the previous map gerrymandered and unconstitutional. A panel of judges ruled the new map was still drawn intentionally to favor republicans, but there was not time to change it before the 2018 Midterms.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Voters will see candidates on their ballots who represent only to their city, county and districts. The only candidates who appear on all ballots are presidential candidates, gubernatorial candidates and U.S. Senators from North Carolina.

Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Reach out to Meghann Mollerus:

Facebook: Meghann Mollerus News

E-mail: Mmollerus@wfmy.com

Twitter: @MeghannMollerus

© 2018 WFMY