GREENSBORO, N.C. — What kind of shampoo do you massage into your locks of hair? It seems like every store has an overwhelming number of options, from voluminous to shine-infusing to hair-loss preventing...the list continues.

VERIFY QUESTION

Good Morning Show viewer Cindy asked, "Can you VERIFY hair loss shampoo...if they work?"

VERIFY SOURCE

VERIFY PROCESS

Our sources explain unlike men, women do not bald, per se. Rather, their hair thins over the tops and fronts of their heads. The National Institutes of Health explains the most common type of hair loss affecting women is female pattern hair loss or androgenic alopecia. It is progressive shortening of hair growth, which can have serious psychological effects on women.

In a study on patients, researchers found the ingredient Minoxidil was effective in preventing hair loss. Patients treated with this had twice the moderate hair re-growth as that of the placebo group.

As far as specific shampoos, there are prescription and over-the-counter options. Schweiger Dermatology said to look for anti-androgenic shampoo, which targets two hormones associated with hair loss. Look for shampoos with antioxidants, like Vitamin E and ginseng and amino acids. Avoid sulfates and fragrances.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Submit a post or selfie video to Meghann Mollerus via:

Facebook: Meghann Mollerus News

E-mail: Mmollerus@wfmy.com

Twitter: @MeghannMollerus