GREENSBORO, North Carolina — This VERIFY inquiry blows smoke...but not the traditional kind.

VERIFY QUESTION

Aleshia Penn e-mailed VERIFY's Meghann Mollerus asking, "My husband and I were wondering if you can get secondhand smoke from burning incense in your home, just as you do with cigarettes. Thanks."

VERIFY SOURCE

VERIFY PROCESS

Incense usually comes from natural materials, and non-natural ingredients can enhance their fragrance and combustibility. The EPA emphasizes burning incense, especially inside, can increase risks of health problems like cancer, asthma and contact dermatitis.

The study in the European Respiratory Journal studied more than 3,700 school children exposed to incense and found an association between incense and asthma symptoms.

The study published in the Environmental Chemistry Letters also made a startling finding. Researchers concluded inhalation of incense could be more cancerous than smoking a cigarette. But, the study tested only animal cells, and the researchers worked for a Chinese tobacco company.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Yes, a person can get secondhand smoke or experience other health problems from burning incense at home. However, incense is not as commonly studied as cigarettes, and consumers should be wary of the sources of the research. As always, consult a doctor about concerns.

